Cold Drink: आखिर क्यों पूरी नहीं भरी जाती कोल्ड ड्रिंक की बोतल? जानकर चकरा जाएगा दिमाग
Cold Drink: आखिर क्यों पूरी नहीं भरी जाती कोल्ड ड्रिंक की बोतल? जानकर चकरा जाएगा दिमाग

Cold Drink Bottles Facts: ऐसा नहीं है कि यह सिर्फ किसी एक ब्रांड की कोल्ड ड्रिंक के साथ है, यह दुनिया की हर कोल्ड ड्रिंक के साथ है कि उसकी बोतल को पूरा नहीं भरा जाता है.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

Cold Drink: आखिर क्यों पूरी नहीं भरी जाती कोल्ड ड्रिंक की बोतल? जानकर चकरा जाएगा दिमाग

Why space left in cold drink bottles: कोल्ड ड्रिंक गर्मियों में खूब पी जाती है. हम खरीदकर भी लाते हैं या मंगाते हैं, लेकिन इसे पीने के अलावा इसकी दूसरी चीजों पर हम शायद ही ध्यान देते हों, आज हम आपको इससे जुड़ी एक खास चीज के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिसके बारे में शायद ही आपने कभी सुना हो या पढ़ा हो या फिर इसपर ध्यान दिया हो. 

