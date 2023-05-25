25 रु. की तनख्वाह पर रेडियो में नौकरी करते थे Sunil Dutt, सितारों के इंटरव्यू लेते-लेते खुद हीरो बन गए
Sunil Dutt Facts: 1955 में सुनील फिल्मों में आए 1958 की फिल्म मदर इंडिया से पॉपुलर हो गए. ये बात भी कम लोग ही जानते हैं कि सुनील के पास एक अनोखा वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड है.

Written By  Preeti Pal|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Sunil Dutt Death Anniversary: अपने जमाने के मशहूर एक्टर सुनील दत्त (Sunil Dutt) की आज 18वीं पुण्यतिथि है. भारत-पाकिस्तान दंगों से बाल-बाल बचे सुनील भारत में रहे, जबकि पूरा परिवार पाकिस्तान चला गया.घर चलाने के लिए ये कभी हवलदार बने तो कभी ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी के मामूली कर्मचारी रहे लेकिन किस्मत में लिखा था हीरो बनना. आज सुनील दत्त की डेथ एनिवर्सरी पर जानिए इनके हीरो बनने का दिलचस्प किस्सा-

