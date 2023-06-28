Mukhtar Ansari को एक के बाद एक बड़ा झटका, कोर्ट ने खारिज की ये याचिका
Mukhtar Ansari को एक के बाद एक बड़ा झटका, कोर्ट ने खारिज की ये याचिका

Mukhtar Ansari Case: बांदा जेल में बंद बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी को बड़ा झटका लगा है और अपर जिला जज अनिल कुमार शुक्ला ने पुनरीक्षण याचिका यानी रिवीजन याचिका प्रारंभिक सुनवाई के समय ही खारिज कर दी.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

Mukhtar Ansari को एक के बाद एक बड़ा झटका, कोर्ट ने खारिज की ये याचिका

Mukhtar Ansari Ambulance Case: उत्तर प्रदेश के बांदा जेल में बंद बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी (Mukhtar Ansari) को एक के बाद एक लगातार झटके लग रहे हैं. इसी क्रम में अपर जिला जज अनिल कुमार शुक्ला ने मुख्तार अंसारी और बाकी सात आरोपियों की ओर से दाखिल पुनरीक्षण याचिका यानी रिवीजन याचिका प्रारंभिक सुनवाई के समय ही खारिज कर दी. दरअसल, फर्जी एंबुलेंस और गैंगस्टर मामले में एसीजेएम कोर्ट से तय आरोपों के विरोध में मुख्तार सहित आठ आरोपियों ने जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश की कोर्ट में पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल की थी, जिसको लेकर कोर्ट ने कहा है कि यह मामला सुनवाई के लायक ही नहीं है. इसलिए इसे खारिज किया जा रहा है.

