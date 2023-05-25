Career: इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकिंग में करियर बनाना कितना फायदेमंद? यहां जानें क्या चाहिए इसके लिए योग्यता
Investment Banking: इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर की मुख्य जिम्मेदारी अपने कस्टमर्स को इन्वेस्टमेंट पर सूचित करना और उन्हें बढ़ाने में मदद करना है. ब्रोकर्स और एडवाइजर के बीच एक ब्रिज का काम करते हैं. इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर की और भी जिम्मेदारियां होती हैं. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 07:52 AM IST

How To Become Investment Banker: अगर आपको बैंकिंग या फाइनेंस सेक्टर में दिलचस्पी है, तो आपके लिए इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर की जॉब एक अच्छा करियर हो सकती है. इस क्षेत्र में आप कैसे करियर बना सकते हैं और इसके लिए क्या-क्या योग्यताएं चाहिए. साथ ही इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर की क्या-क्या जिम्मेदारियां होती हैं. अगर आप इन सबके बारे में जानना चाहते हैं कि तो ये पूरा आर्टिकल जरूर पढ़िए.

