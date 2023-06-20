इस IPS का सिर्फ नाम सुनकर थर-थर कांपने लगते है डकैत; बिना कोचिंग पहले अटेंप्ट में क्रैक किया था UPSC
topStories1hindi1745293
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

इस IPS का सिर्फ नाम सुनकर थर-थर कांपने लगते है डकैत; बिना कोचिंग पहले अटेंप्ट में क्रैक किया था UPSC

IPS Preeti Chandra Success Story: आईपीएस प्रीति चंद्रा ने उस सभी आरोपियों को सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाया, जो छोटी बच्चियों को देह व्यापार के धंधे में धकेला करते थे. इसी के बाद लोग उन्हें लेडी सिंघम के नाम से भी पुकारते हैं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

Trending Photos

इस IPS का सिर्फ नाम सुनकर थर-थर कांपने लगते है डकैत; बिना कोचिंग पहले अटेंप्ट में क्रैक किया था UPSC

IPS Preeti Chandra Success Story: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास करना कोई बच्चों का खेल नहीं है. इसे भारत की सबसे कठिन परीक्षाओं में से एक माना जाता है, जिसे पास करने के लिए अच्छे-अच्छों के पसीने छूट जाते हैं. हर साल करीब 10 लाख उम्मीदवार इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करते हैं, लेकिन केवल कारीब 1 हजार उम्मीदवार ही इस परीक्षा को पास कर ऑफिसर का पद हासिल कर पाते हैं. आज हम इस कठिन परीक्षा को पास कर आईपीएस ऑफिसर बनीं प्रीति चंद्रा के बारे में बताएंगे, जिनका नाम सुनते ही बड़े से बड़े डकैत थरथर कांपने लगते है और अपनी भलाई के लिए पहले ही सरेंडर कर देते हैं. प्रीति चंद्रा के नाम का इनता खौफ है कि अपराधी इनकी पोस्टिंग की खबर सुनते ही अपने काले कारनामे बंद कर अंडरग्राउंड हो जाते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani Struggle: बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे माता-पिता, छोटी उम्र में छोड़ा घर!