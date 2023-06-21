UPSC प्रीलिम्स 2023 पास करने वाले छात्रों को 1-1 लाख रुपये देगी सरकार, जानें कैसे करें अप्लाई
UPSC प्रीलिम्स 2023 पास करने वाले छात्रों को 1-1 लाख रुपये देगी सरकार, जानें कैसे करें अप्लाई

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: इस स्कीम का लाभ पाने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को 27 जुलाई 2023 से पहले आवेदन करना होगा.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा 2023 को पास करने वाले छात्रों के लिए खुशखबरी है. दरअसल, सरकार ने यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा प्रीलिम्स परीक्षा 2023 पास करने वाले छात्रों को एक-एक लाख रुपये देने का ऐलान किया है. जिससे उन्हें आगे मेंस परीक्षा और इंटरव्यू राउंड की तैयारी के लिए मदद मिल सके. इस राशी को पाने के लिए छात्र 27 जुलाई तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं. हालांकि बता दें कि इस योजना का लाभ किसी भी उम्मीदवार को केवल 1 बार ही मिलेगा.

