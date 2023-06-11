High Salary: हाई सैलरी का क्रेज, इस कोर्स में एडमिशन के लिए IIT भी छोड़ने के लिए तैयार हैं स्टूडेंट्स
topStories1hindi1732918
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

High Salary: हाई सैलरी का क्रेज, इस कोर्स में एडमिशन के लिए IIT भी छोड़ने के लिए तैयार हैं स्टूडेंट्स

IIT Admission: जॉइंट सीट एलोकेशन ऑथारिटी द्वारा शेयर किए गए आंकड़ों के मुताबिक JEE एडवांस में टॉप 100 रैंक लाने वाले में से 97 स्टूडेंट्स ने कंप्यूटर साइंस के कोर्स को चुना.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

Trending Photos

High Salary: हाई सैलरी का क्रेज, इस कोर्स में एडमिशन के लिए IIT भी छोड़ने के लिए तैयार हैं स्टूडेंट्स

Salary for CS Graduates: स्टूडेंट्स का सबका अपना इंटरेस्ट होता है. वह उसी के मुताबिक पढ़ाई भी करते हैं. आज हम आपको ऐसे ही एक कोर्स के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिसमें एडमिशन के लिए स्टूडेंट्स IIT भी छोड़ने को तैयार हो रहे हैं. वजह सिर्फ इतनी है कि इस कोर्स को करने के बाद अच्छी सैलरी की उम्मीद होती है. जेईई एडवांस में टॉप करने वाले ज्यादातर स्टूडेंट्स कंप्यूटर साइंस और इससे संबंधित इंजीनियरिंग कोर्स में ही एडमिशन ले रहे हैं. 'कंप्यूटर साइंस इंजीनियरिंग' का क्रेज इतना ज्यादा है कि कई स्टूडेंट्स इसकी वजह से आईआईटी तक में एडमिशन नहीं ले रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट