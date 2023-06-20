चाय बेचते हुए इस मेधावी ने की इंजीनियरिंग की तैयारी, IIT Bombay से आ गया एडमिशन का ऑफर
topStories1hindi1745844
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

चाय बेचते हुए इस मेधावी ने की इंजीनियरिंग की तैयारी, IIT Bombay से आ गया एडमिशन का ऑफर

Himanshu Hooda Success Story: जब गेट 2023 का परिणाम घोषित किया गया था, तब हिमांशु अपने ग्राहकों को चाय पिला रहे थे.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

चाय बेचते हुए इस मेधावी ने की इंजीनियरिंग की तैयारी, IIT Bombay से आ गया एडमिशन का ऑफर

Himanshu Hooda Success Story: एक चाय बेचने वाले के 23 वर्षीय बेटे हिमांशु हुड्डा ने देश के प्रतिष्ठित संस्थान इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी, बॉम्बे (IIT Bombay) में एडमिशन प्राप्त करने के अपने आजीवन सपने को साकार कर लिया है. हाल ही में ग्रेजुएट एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट इन इंजीनियरिंग 2023 (GATE 2023) के परिणामों की घोषणा की गई है, जिसमें हिमांशु ने ऑल इंडिया 205वीं रैंक हासिल की है. इसके बाद अब उन्हें अपने M.Tech प्रोग्राम के लिए IIT बॉम्बे और IISc बैंगलोर दोनों से प्रस्ताव प्राप्त हुए हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस
Powered by Tomorrow.io
horoscope today
बजरंग बली करेंगे 'मंगल', इन 5 राशियों को आज नौकरी-कारोबार में अच्छी खबर मिलने का योग
Kapil Sharma
करीना, कृति और तब्बू के साथ इस फिल्म में दिखेंगे Kapil Sharma, शूटिंग की पूरी
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: निर्माता असित मोदी समेत 2 पर FIR दर्ज, हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी!
PAN card
सरकार का अल्टीमेटम! 10 दिन में निपटा लो ये काम, वरना जो होगा वो सोच भी नहीं सकते!
Ministry of Home Affairs
गृह मंत्रालय में 797 पदों पर निकली वैकेंसी, मिलेगी 81,000 रुपये सैलरी, जानें योग्यता