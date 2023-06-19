IAS गंधर्व राठौर ने बताया कैसे क्रैक करें बिना कोचिंग UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा; कहीं नोट कर लें टिप्स और स्ट्रेटेजी
IAS गंधर्व राठौर ने बताया कैसे क्रैक करें बिना कोचिंग UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा; कहीं नोट कर लें टिप्स और स्ट्रेटेजी

IAS Gandharv Rathore Tips and Strategy: जो उम्मीदवार यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे हैं, वे आंसर राइटिंग की प्रैक्टिस जरूर करें और अपने आंसर में आर्थिक, राजनीतिक, कानूनी, सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक आदि सभी पहलुओं को कवर करें.

IAS गंधर्व राठौर ने बताया कैसे क्रैक करें बिना कोचिंग UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा; कहीं नोट कर लें टिप्स और स्ट्रेटेजी

IAS Gandharv Rathore Tips and Strategy: हमारे देश में हर साल लाखों उम्मीदवार यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की तैयारी करते हैं. इसमें से बहुत से ऐसे उम्मीदवार होते हैं, जिन्हें बिना किसी कोचिंग के ही इस परीक्षा की तैयारी करनी पड़ती है. ऐसे उम्मीदवार परीक्षा की तैयारी से पहले अपने लिए एक पूरा रोड मैप तैयार करते हैं, जो उनकी परीक्षा की तैयारी के दौरान काफी मदद करता है. आज हम एक ऐसी ही उम्मीदवार व आईएएस ऑफिसर गंधर्व राठौर की बात करेंगे, जिन्होंने बिना किसी कोचिंग के ही यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा में 93वीं रैक हासिल कर यह परीक्षा पास कर डाली थी. बता दें गंधर्व राठौर ने कुछ परीक्षा पास करने के बाद परीक्षा के जुड़ी कुछ टिप्स और सट्रेटेजी भी बताई है, जिसके जरिए कोई भी उम्मीदवार बिना किसी कोचिंग के यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा पास कर सकता है.

