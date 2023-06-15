आखिर भारत के किस शहर में बना है आपकी जेब में पड़ा सिक्का? जानें कैसे करें उसकी पहचान
आखिर भारत के किस शहर में बना है आपकी जेब में पड़ा सिक्का? जानें कैसे करें उसकी पहचान

Identify the Coin with Mint Mark: भारत में बनने वाले सिक्के टकसाल में बनाए जाते हैं और इस समय भारत में कुल 4 टकसाल हैं, जो नोएडा, मुंबई, हैदराबाद और कोलकाता में स्थित हैं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

आखिर भारत के किस शहर में बना है आपकी जेब में पड़ा सिक्का? जानें कैसे करें उसकी पहचान

Identify the Coin with Mint Mark: आपने आज तक भारत में रहते हुए कई तरह से सिक्कों का इस्तेमाल किया होगा. आज के समय में देश भर में एक रुपये, दो रुपये, पांच रुपये, दस रुपये और बीस रुपये के सिक्के चल रहे हैं. इनमें से एक, दो और पांच रुपये के सिक्के तो ना जाने कितने समय से ही चलन में हैं. लेकिन क्या आप किसी भी सिक्के को देखकर यह बता सकते हैं, कि आखिर वो सिक्का भारत के किस शहर में बना है. अगर नहीं, तो आइये आज हम आपकी इस मुश्किल को आसान कर देते हैं. आज हम आपको बताएंगे कि आप कैसे एक छोटे से निशान के जरिए यह पता लगा सकेंगे कि आपकी जेब में पड़ा सिक्का भारत के किस शहर में बना है.  

