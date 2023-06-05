कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक की UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक की UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा

Taskeen Khan UPSC Success Story: तस्कीन की दिलचस्प बात यह है कि उन्हें यूपीएससी के लिए प्रयास करने का विचार एक इंस्टाग्राम फॉलोअर से मिला, जो एक आईएएस उम्मीदवार था.

कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक की UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा

Taskeen Khan UPSC Success Story: आज हम आपको एक ऐसी उम्मीदवार की सक्सेस स्टोरी बताएंगे, जिन्होंने अपना एक सपना पूरा करने के लिए अपने दूसरे सपने का त्याग कर दिया. दरअसल, हम बार कर रहे हैं, पूर्व मिस उत्तराखंड तस्कीन खान (Taskeen Khan) की जिन्होंने मिस इंडिया (Miss India) बनने का सपना देखा था. लेकिन परिस्थितियों में बदलाव के साथ, पूर्व ब्यूटी क्वीन अब देश की टॉप ब्यूरोक्रैट बनने के लिए तैयार हैं. तस्कीन ने हाल ही में यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के परिणाम जारी किए जाने पर ऑल इंडिया 736वीं रैंक के साथ इस परीक्षा में सफलता प्राप्त की है.

