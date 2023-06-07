कौन हैं IAS अभिषेक सुराणा, जिन्होंने Investment Banker की जॉब छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC और हासिल की 10वीं रैंक
कौन हैं IAS अभिषेक सुराणा, जिन्होंने Investment Banker की जॉब छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC और हासिल की 10वीं रैंक

IAS Abhishek Surana Success Story: आईएएस अधिकारी अभिषेक सुराणा ने आईआईटी दिल्ली से ग्रेजुएशन करने के बाद सिंगापुर में बार्कलेज इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंक में एक इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर के रूप में काम किया था.

कौन हैं IAS अभिषेक सुराणा, जिन्होंने Investment Banker की जॉब छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC और हासिल की 10वीं रैंक

IAS Abhishek Surana Success Story: विदेशों में रहना और वहां काम करना लाखों भारतीयों का सपना होता है, लेकिन कुछ लोग ऐसे भी हैं, जिन्होंने अपने देश की सेवा करने के उद्देश्य से भारत लौटने का विकल्प चुना. आज इस लेख में हम आपको आईएएस अधिकारी अभिषेक सुराणा के बारे में बताएंगे, जिन्होंने यूपीएससी परीक्षा पास करने के लिए एक हाई सैलरी वाली नौकरी छोड़ दी और देश की सेवा करने के लिए आईएएस अधिकारी बन गए.

