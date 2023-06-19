आखिर ट्रेन के कोच लाल, नीले और हरे रंग के ही क्यों होते हैं? जानें इसके पीछे की बेहद खास वजह
Indian Railway Coaches Colour: आपने ट्रेन से यात्रा के दौरान कभी इस बात पर गौर किया है कि आखिर भारतीय रेलवे द्वारा किन ट्रेनों में नीले, किन ट्रेनों में लाल और किन ट्रेनों में हरे कोच लगाए जाते हैं?

Jun 19, 2023

Indian Railway Coaches Colour: आज भी भारत में ज्यादातर लोग लंबी दूरी की यात्रा करने के लिए रेलवे का ही इस्तेमाल करते हैं. ऐसा इसलिए है क्योंकि ट्रेन के जरिए यात्रा करना काफी किफायती और सुविधाजनक रहता है. आपने भी कभी ना कभी ट्रेन के जरिए यात्रा जरूर की होगी. आपने यह भी देखा होगा कि हमारे देश में चलने वाली ट्रेन में लगे ज्यादातर डिब्बे नीले, लाल या फिर हरे रंग के होते हैं. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि इन नीले, लाल और हरे रंग के डिब्बों कोच का क्या मतलब है? आखिर किस ट्रेन में लाल, किस ट्रेन में नीले और किस ट्रेन में हरे कोट लगाए जाते हैं? अगर आप इसके बारे में नहीं जानते, तो कोई बात नहीं, आज हम आपको इसके बारे में विस्तार से बताते हैं. 

