Dangerous Cyclone: मेल या फीमेल कौन से नाम वाले तूफान मचाते हैं भयंकर तबाही? जानिए
Cyclonic Storm: बिपोर्जॉय चक्रवात का कहर कम ही देखने को मिला, लेकिन तेज आंधी-बारिश के कारण कहीं-कहीं जलभराव और बिजली के खंभे उखड़ने की घटनाएं सामने जरूर आई. जानिए किस नाम वाले तूफान ज्यादा खतरनाक होते हैं

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

Most Dangerous Cyclone: गुजरात के कच्छ और सौराष्ट्र में जमकर तबाही मचाने के बाद चक्रवात बिपोर्जॉय राजस्थान की ओर बढ़ चुका है, जिसके चलते राजस्थान के कई जिलों में तेज हवाओं के साथ भारी बारिश दर्ज की गई है. भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग IMD के अनुसार चक्रवाती तूफान बिपोर्जॉय अभी राजस्थान में है, जिसके चलते मध्य प्रदेश और उत्तर प्रदेश के भी कुछ जिलों में भारी बारिश होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है.

