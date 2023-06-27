GK: देश के अन्य हिस्सों में जब शाम 4 बजे चाय की तैयारी हो रही होती है, तब यहां हो जाती है रात
GK: देश के अन्य हिस्सों में जब शाम 4 बजे चाय की तैयारी हो रही होती है, तब यहां हो जाती है रात

Early Sunrise: अरुणाचल प्रदेश की डोंग घाटी में सबसे पहले सूरज उगता है. जब देश ढलती दोपहर की आगोश में होता है, तब यहां के लोग रात का खाना पकाने और सोने की तैयारी कर रहे होते हैं. यहां से भारत की सीमाएं चीन और म्यांमार में मिलती हैं.

Early Sunrise In India: प्रकृति के करीब रहना हर किसी को भाता है. कहा जाता है प्रकृति यानी कि ईश्वर का हमारे लिए अगाध प्रेम और इस प्रेम की खूबसूरती को कोई देखना चाहते हैं तो सूर्योदय को जरूर देखें. जब सूरज की पहली किरणों को धरती पर आते देखते हैं तो पूरा दिन तरोताजा महसूस करते हैं. यह तो सभी जानते होंगे कि भारत में सबसे पहले अरुणाचल प्रदेश में सूरज उगता है, लेकिन आज हम यहां के उस गांव के बारे csx बात करेंगे जहां सूरज की किरण देश के दूसरे सभी हिस्सों से बहुत पहले ही दस्तक दे देती हैं. 

