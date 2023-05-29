आखिर किसे कहते हैं Blue City Of India? सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त के वक्त और भी खूबसूरत नजर आता है ये शहर
आखिर किसे कहते हैं Blue City Of India? सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त के वक्त और भी खूबसूरत नजर आता है ये शहर

Amazing Facts About Blue City: इंडिया की ब्लू सिटी में मौजूद ऐतिहासिक किले, प्राचीन महल और  मंदिर इसका गौरवशाली इतिहास कहते हैं. यह शहर सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त के वक्त और भी खूबसूरत नजर आता है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

आखिर किसे कहते हैं Blue City Of India? सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त के वक्त और भी खूबसूरत नजर आता है ये शहर

Amazing Facts About Blue City Jodhpur: इंडिया की पिंक सिटी (Pink City) जयपुर के बारे में तो हर कोई जानता है, लेकिन आज हम आपको भारत की ब्लू सिटी (Blue City) से रुबरू कराएंगे. यह एक ऐसा नाम है, जिसके बारे में कम ही लोगों ने सुना होगा. क्या आप जानते हैं कि किस शहर को ब्लू सिटी ऑफ इंडिया कहा जाता है? अगर नहीं तो चलिए यहां जानते हैं और अगर आपका जवाब हां है तो इस सिटी के बारे में कुछ दिलचस्प रोचक बातें जानना आपके लिए मजेदार होगा. 

