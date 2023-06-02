Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2023: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट, इतने बजे से चेक कर पाएंगे नंबर
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2023: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट, इतने बजे से चेक कर पाएंगे नंबर

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: इस साल महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड एसएससी परीक्षा 2 मार्च से 25 मार्च तक आयोजित की गई थी.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2023: महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट, इतने बजे से चेक कर पाएंगे नंबर

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023: महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक और उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (MSBSHSE) आड 2 जून को सुबह 11 बजे कक्षा 10 बोर्ड परीक्षाओं 2023 के रिजल्ट घोषित करेगा. हालांकि, महाराष्ट्र एसएससी परीक्षा के लिए रिजल्ट का लिंक दोपहर 1 बजे एक्टिव हो जाएगा. एक बार जारी होने के बाद, छात्र आधिकारिक वेबसाइट - mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org पर अपना परिणाम देख सकते हैं.

