NIRF Engineering Colleges Ranking 2023: जारी हुई नई लिस्ट, ये हैं इस साल देश के टॉप 10 इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज
NIRF Engineering Colleges Ranking 2023: जारी हुई नई लिस्ट, ये हैं इस साल देश के टॉप 10 इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज

Top NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges in India 2023: इस साल जेईई मेन व जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 की परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्र एडमिशन से पहले एनआईआरएफ इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज रैंकिंग 2023 को जरूर देखें.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

NIRF Engineering Colleges Ranking 2023: जारी हुई नई लिस्ट, ये हैं इस साल देश के टॉप 10 इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज

Top NIRF Ranked Engineering Colleges in India 2023: नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूशनल रैंकिंग फ्रेमवर्क (NIRF) की तरफ से 13 अलग-अलग कैटेगरी में टॉप कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी की रैंकिंग जारी कर दी गई है. इसी में से एक कैटेगरी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों की है, जिसमें देश के सभी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों को रैंक किया गया है. जारी की गई एनआईआरएफ रैंकिंग 2023 के मुताबिक, इस साल भी इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी मद्रास (IIT Madras) ने पहला स्ठान हासिल किया है. 

