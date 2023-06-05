Gk: जानते हैं देश के इतिहास के सबसे बड़े Train Accident के बारे में? पलक झपकते ही नदी में डूब गई थी पूरी ट्रेन
Gk: जानते हैं देश के इतिहास के सबसे बड़े Train Accident के बारे में? पलक झपकते ही नदी में डूब गई थी पूरी ट्रेन

Biggest Train Accident: भारतीय रेलवे के इतिहास में सबसे बड़ा रेल दुर्घटना हुई थी बिहार में, जिसमें लगभग 800 यात्रियों को अपनी जान गवांनी पड़ी थी. सबसे हैरानी की बात तो यह है कि यह हादसा भी जून के महीने में ही हुआ था. 

Gk: जानते हैं देश के इतिहास के सबसे बड़े Train Accident के बारे में? पलक झपकते ही नदी में डूब गई थी पूरी ट्रेन

Biggest Train Accident: उड़ीसा के बालासोर में 2 जून 2023 की शाम करीब 7 बजे हुई भीषण रेल दुर्घटना से देश सिहर उठा. इस ट्रेन हादसे में तीन ट्रेन एक दूसरे से भिड़ी हैं. जानकारी के मुताबिक कोरोमंडल शालीमार एक्सप्रेस पटरी से उतरकर एक मालगाड़ी से टकराई. मालगाड़ी के डिब्बे भी पटरी से उतर गए और यशवंतपुर-हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन से टकरा गए.

