NEET Success Story: बकरी चराने वाले की बेटियों ने एक साथ क्रैक किया मेडिकल एंट्रेंस एग्जाम, अब बनेंगी डॉक्टर
topStories1hindi1752780
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

NEET Success Story: बकरी चराने वाले की बेटियों ने एक साथ क्रैक किया मेडिकल एंट्रेंस एग्जाम, अब बनेंगी डॉक्टर

NEET Success Story: रितु यादव और करीना यादव का कहना है कि वे स्मार्टफोन का इस्तेमाल करने से बचते हैं और दिन में कम से कम 12 घंटे सेल्फ स्टडी में बिताते हैं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Trending Photos

NEET Success Story: बकरी चराने वाले की बेटियों ने एक साथ क्रैक किया मेडिकल एंट्रेंस एग्जाम, अब बनेंगी डॉक्टर

NEET Success Story: चरवाहों के एक गरीब परिवार से आने वाली चचेरी बहनें रितु यादव और करीना यादव ने सफलता के मार्ग के रूप में शिक्षा के महत्व को काफी गहराई से समझा है. दोनों लड़कियों ने अपनी स्कूली शिक्षा पूरी होते ही अपने चाचा, जो एक सेवानिवृत्त विज्ञान शिक्षक और परिवार के एकमात्र पढ़े-लिखे सदस्य है, उनके मार्गदर्शन में नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी कम एंट्रेंस टेस्ट अंडरग्रेजुएट (NEET UG) की तैयारी शुरू कर दी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Kajol
Bollywood Best Jodi: Kajol-Shahrukh या Kajol-Ajay...दर्शकों को किसकी जोड़ी भायी
breaking news
Live Breaking News: US दौरे के आखिरी चरण में PM मोदी का दुनिया को संदेश, 'भारत में खेल का मैदान तैयार, जो खेलेगा वही खिलेगा'