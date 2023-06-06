ये है भारत की सबसे लंबी ट्रेन, जिसमें लगे है 295 डिब्बे, 6 इंजन लगाने के बाद दौड़ती है ट्रेन
ये है भारत की सबसे लंबी ट्रेन, जिसमें लगे है 295 डिब्बे, 6 इंजन लगाने के बाद दौड़ती है ट्रेन

India's Longest Train: क्या आप जानते हैं कि भारतीय रेलवे द्वारा चलाई जाने वाली सबसे लंबी ट्रेन का क्या नाम है और वह किस रूट पर चलती है.

ये है भारत की सबसे लंबी ट्रेन, जिसमें लगे है 295 डिब्बे, 6 इंजन लगाने के बाद दौड़ती है ट्रेन

India's Longest Train: आपने आज तक ट्रेन के जरिए बहुत यात्रा करी होगी. साथ ही आपने भारतीय रेलवे द्वारा चलाई जाने वाली माल गाडियां भी देखी होंगी, जिसके जरिए देश के एक कोने से जरूरी सामान को दूसरे कोने पहुंचाया जाता है. लेकिन क्या आप यह जानते हैं भारतीय रेलवे द्वारा चलाई जाने वाली सबसे लंबी मालगाड़ी कौन सी है और उसकी लंबाई कितनी है. अगर नहीं, तो बता दें कि भारतीय रेलवे द्वारा चलाई जाने वाली सबसे लंबी मालगाड़ी सुपर वासुकी (Super Vasuki) है, इसकी लंबाई 3.5 किलोमीटर है.

