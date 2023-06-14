Miss India बनने का सपना छोड़ क्रैक की UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा, जीत चुकी हैं Miss Uttarakhand का टाइटल
topStories1hindi1736807
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

Miss India बनने का सपना छोड़ क्रैक की UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा, जीत चुकी हैं Miss Uttarakhand का टाइटल

Taskeen Khan UPSC Success Story: तस्कीन खान ने अपनी स्कूली शिक्षा प्राप्त करने के बाद NIT में एडमिशन के लिए क्वालीफाई किया था, लेकिन घर के आर्थिक हालातों के कारण वह NIT के लिए क्वालीफाई करने के बावजूद वहां पढ़ नहीं पाईं.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Trending Photos

Miss India बनने का सपना छोड़ क्रैक की UPSC सिविल सेवा परीक्षा, जीत चुकी हैं Miss Uttarakhand का टाइटल

Taskeen Khan Success Story: आज हम आपको एक ऐसी उम्मीदवार की सक्सेस स्टोरी बताएंगे, जिन्होंने अपना एक सपना पूरा करने के लिए अपने दूसरे सपने का त्याग कर दिया था. आज हम आपको मिस उत्तराखंड का टाइटल जीत चुकी तस्कीन खान (Taskeen Khan) के बारे में बताएंगे, जिन्होंने मिस इंडिया (Miss India) बनने का सपना देखा था, लेकिन परिस्थितियों में हुए कुछ बदलाव के कारण ब्यूटी क्वीन तस्कीन खान को अपना यह सपना छोड़ना पड़ा. हालांकि, उन्होंने अपने इस सपने के बदले अपने दूसरे सपने को पूरा करने का मन बनाया. उन्होंने जो सपना देखा था, वह यह था कि वह देश की टॉप ब्यूरोक्रैट बनना चाहती थी. यही कारण है कि तस्कीन ने हाल ही में यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 क्रैक कर डाली है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
Sushant Singh Rajput
पंखे से लटकी मिली थी Sushant Singh Rajput की बॉडी, रहस्यमय मौत और अधूरे रह गए सपने
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'