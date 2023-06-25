World Most Educated Countries: ये हैं दुनिया के 10 सबसे ज्यादा पढ़े-लिखे देश, जानें क्या है इनकी रैंकिंग
topStories1hindi1752993
Hindi Newsशिक्षा

World Most Educated Countries: ये हैं दुनिया के 10 सबसे ज्यादा पढ़े-लिखे देश, जानें क्या है इनकी रैंकिंग

World Most Educated Countries: ऑर्गेनाइजेशन फॉर इकोनॉमिक को-ऑपरेशन एंड डेवलपमेंट द्वारा हर साल दुनिया के सबसे पढ़े-लिखे देशों की रैंकिग जारी की जाती है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

Trending Photos

World Most Educated Countries: ये हैं दुनिया के 10 सबसे ज्यादा पढ़े-लिखे देश, जानें क्या है इनकी रैंकिंग

World Most Educated Countries: ऑर्गेनाइजेशन फॉर इकोनॉमिक को-ऑपरेशन एंड डेवलपमेंट (OECD) हर साल एक रिपोर्ट जारी करता है, जिसमें यह बताया जाता है कि अलग-अलग पैमानों के अनुसार कौन सा देश सबसे ज्यादा पढ़ा-लिखा है. ओईसीडी द्वारा पिछले साल देश के सबसे पढ़े लिखे देशों की रैंकिंग जारी की थी, जिसे आप नीचे देख सकते हैं और जान सकते हैं कि पूरे विश्व में कौन से वो 10 देश है, जो सबसे ज्यादा पढ़े-लिखे हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Kajol
Bollywood Best Jodi: Kajol-Shahrukh या Kajol-Ajay...दर्शकों को किसकी जोड़ी भायी
breaking news
Live Breaking News: US दौरे के आखिरी चरण में PM मोदी का दुनिया को संदेश, 'भारत में खेल का मैदान तैयार, जो खेलेगा वही खिलेगा'