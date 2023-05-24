UPSC Topper: कहते हैं खेल पढ़ाई में पीछे करता है, तो बेहतरीन क्रिकेट खेलने वाले राहुल श्रीवास्तव ने कैसे हासिल की रैंक 10?
UPSC 2022 Topper: बिहार पटना जिले के राहुल श्रीवास्तव ने यूपीएससी 2022 में 10वीं पोजिशन सिक्योर की हैं. राहुल बचपन से ही बहुत लगनशील रहे हैं. उन्होंने लक्ष्य पाने के सफर में परिवार को सबसे पहली और बड़ी ताकत बताया है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

UPSC Topper: कहते हैं खेल पढ़ाई में पीछे करता है, तो बेहतरीन क्रिकेट खेलने वाले राहुल श्रीवास्तव ने कैसे हासिल की रैंक 10?

UPSC 2022 Topper: संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (UPSC) ने 23 मई 2023 को सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2022 के नतीजों का ऐलान किया. यूपीएससी सीएसई 2022 में ऑल इंडिया 10वां स्थान बिहार के राहुल श्रीवास्तव ने हासिल किया. राहुल का नाम संघ लोक सेवा आयोग की सिविल सेवा परीक्षा के टॉप 10 की लिस्ट में देख तो पटना के चितकोहरा में यह खबर जंगल में आग की तरह खबर फैल गई, क्योंकि राहुल यहीं के रहने वाले हैं. चितकोहरा में राहुल जिस अपार्टमेंट में रहते हैं, वहां उनके पड़ोसियों ने उनकी कई खूबियां गिनाईं.

