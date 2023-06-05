यहां हुआ था दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रेल हादसा, सुनामी में विलीन हो गई थी पूरी ट्रेन, 1700 लोगों की हुई थी मौत, तड़प-तड़प कर मरे थे लोग
यहां हुआ था दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रेल हादसा, सुनामी में विलीन हो गई थी पूरी ट्रेन, 1700 लोगों की हुई थी मौत, तड़प-तड़प कर मरे थे लोग

World Deadliest Train Accident: दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रेल हादसा कुछ ऐसा था कि हिंद महासागर में आई सुनामी ने पूरी ट्रेन ही निगल ली थी, जिस कारण यात्रियों की मौत काफी दर्दनाक तरीके से हुई थी.

यहां हुआ था दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रेल हादसा, सुनामी में विलीन हो गई थी पूरी ट्रेन, 1700 लोगों की हुई थी मौत, तड़प-तड़प कर मरे थे लोग

World Deadliest Train Accident: हाल ही में ओडीशा के बालासोर में एक भयानक ट्रेन हादसा हुआ, जिसमें अब तक करीब 300 लोगों ने अपना जान गवा दी है, जबकि 1000 से ज्यादा लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है. यह हादसा एक मालगाड़ी, कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस और हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस के एक साथ टकरा जाने की वजह से हुआ है. बता दें कि यह रेल हादसा काफी भयावह था, लेकिन अगर बात की जाए इतिहास में हुए दुनिया के सबसे बड़े रेल हादसे की, तो उसके बारे में सुनकर शायद आपकी रूह कांप जाएंगी. क्योंकि उस रेल हादसे में करीब 1700 यात्रियों की जान चली गई थी. मौत का मंजर कुछ ऐसा था कि यात्रियों की मौत तड़प-तड़प कर हुई थी.

