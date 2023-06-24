Aamir Khan: फाइनल हुई आमिर की अगली फिल्म, सलमान ने किया इंकार तो इस सितारे ने लगाया बेड़ा पार
Aamir Khan Next Film: आमिर खान अगली फिल्म की तैयारी में लग गए हैं. लेकिन इसमें वह एक्टिंग नहीं करेंगे, बल्कि प्रोड्यूसर ही रहेंगे. इस स्पेनिश रीमेक के लिए आमिर ने पहले सलमान खान (Salman Khan) से बात की थी, परंतु वह अंजाम तक नहीं पहुंची. मगर एक अन्य बॉलीवुड सितारे (Bollywood Star) की इस फिल्म में एंट्री होने की बात कही जा रही है...

 

Jun 24, 2023

Aamir Khan Upcoming Film: लाल सिंह चड्ढा (Laal Singh Chaddha) की बड़ी नाकामी के बाद आमिर खान ने खुद को ऐक्टिंग से भले ही फिलहाल दूर कर लिया हो, लेकिन निर्माता के रूप में अगली फिल्म की तैयारी में लग गए हैं. इंडस्ट्री में चल रही खबरों की मानें तो आमिर की अगली फिल्म अब फाइनल हो गई है और उसके लिए हीरो भी मिल गया है. हालांकि अभी इस बारे में ऑफिशियिल अनाउंसमेंट (Official Announcement) नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन खबर है कि फरहान अख्तर ने आमिर की फिल्म के लिए अपने निर्देशक में बनने वाली अगली फिल्म को आगे बढ़ा दिया है.

