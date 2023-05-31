Accident or Conspiracy Godhra: दंगाइयों ने जलाकर मार डाले थे 59 लोग, अब दुनिया बड़े पर्दे पर देखेगी गोधरा की कहानी; देखें टीजर
Accident or Conspiracy Godhra: दंगाइयों ने जलाकर मार डाले थे 59 लोग, अब दुनिया बड़े पर्दे पर देखेगी गोधरा की कहानी; देखें टीजर

Accident or Conspiracy Godhra Latest Hindi Movie: गोधरा में 59 लोगों के नरसंहार का वो काला सच जिसे पूर्व की सरकारों ने दबाने की पूरी कोशिश की, अब बड़े पर्दे पर लोगों के सामने आने वाला है. इससे जुड़ी फिल्म के टीजर को देखकर लोग अवाक हैं. 

Accident or Conspiracy Godhra: दंगाइयों ने जलाकर मार डाले थे 59 लोग, अब दुनिया बड़े पर्दे पर देखेगी गोधरा की कहानी; देखें टीजर

Accident or Conspiracy Godhra Latest Hindi Movie on Godhra Massacre: कश्मीरी पंडितों के नरसंहार पर बनी द कश्मीर फाइल्स फिल्म के बाद केरल में हिंदू लड़कियों को लव जिहाद में फंसाकर उन्हें मरने के लिए सीरिया-अफगानिस्तान भेजने पर आधारित द केरल स्टोरी मूवी इन दिनों जमकर चर्चा बटोर रही है. लोग पहली बार इस बात को गंभीरता से महसूस कर रहे हैं कि किस तरह सुनियोजित तरीके से हिंदू धर्म की जड़ों पर हमला कर लोगों को अपने धर्म से विमुख करवाया जा रहा है. अब राष्ट्रवादी फिल्मों की इसी कड़ी में एक और बड़ी फिल्म आने वाली है.  

