बेटे की फोटो को Troll करने वालों को सिंगर ने सिखाया सबक, बोलीं- 'मैं भी आम मां जैसी हूं'

There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper. I deleted it because you’re all fucking disgusting. And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, And the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh. Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face.

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Mar 31, 2019 at 9:49am PDT