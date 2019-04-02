Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
बेटे की फोटो को Troll करने वालों को सिंगर ने सिखाया सबक, बोलीं- 'मैं भी आम मां जैसी हूं'

पिंक ने कहा कि मैंने नोटिस नहीं किया कि उसने स्विम डायपर उतार दिया है.

नई दिल्ली : गायिका पिंक ने एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में आलोचनात्मक टिप्पणियां किए जाने पर नाराजगी जताई है जिसमें उनका दो वर्षीय बेटा जेमसन मून एक स्विमिंग पूल के पास बिना स्विम डायपर के नजर आ रहा है. उन्होंने पोस्ट के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा, 'आपमें से बहुत लोगों के साथ गंभीर रूप से कुछ गलत है, जो मेरे बेट के निजी अंगों पर टिप्पणी कर रहे हैं.'

पिंक ने कहा, 'बीच पर किसी आम मां की तरह, मैंने यह भी नोटिस नहीं किया कि उसने स्विम डायपर उतार दिया है.'

झूठी प्रेग्नेंसी पोस्ट पर जस्टिन बीबर हुए Troll, फैंस बोले- 'ऐसा मजाक करना असंवेदनशील'

'पीपुल डॉट कॉम' के मुताबिक, 39 वर्षीय गायिका ने इस मैसेज के साथ एक तस्वीर साझा की जिसमें वह बेटे जेमसन और सात वर्षीय बेटी विलो सेज के साथ हैं. 

