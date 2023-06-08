Box Office: फ्लॉप फिल्मों से अब दबाव में बॉलीवुड, इन तीन बातें से आप समझ जाएंगे पूरी तस्वीर
Box Office: फ्लॉप फिल्मों से अब दबाव में बॉलीवुड, इन तीन बातें से आप समझ जाएंगे पूरी तस्वीर

Bollywood Films: थियेटरों में फिल्में न चलने से बॉलीवुड अब कसमसा रहा है. खुले तौर पर भले ही इस पर बात नहीं हो रही, लेकिन संकेत यही मिल रहे हैं. बड़े-बड़े सितारों की फिल्में नहीं चल रही हैं और प्रोडक्शन हाउस कागज पर हर हाल में अपना प्रोडक्ट हिट दिखाना चाहते हैं. जानिए क्या है बॉलीवुड की ताजा हकीकत...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

Box Office: फ्लॉप फिल्मों से अब दबाव में बॉलीवुड, इन तीन बातें से आप समझ जाएंगे पूरी तस्वीर

Bollyood New Films: कोरोना के दौर से ही साफ होने लगा था कि बॉलीवुड की आर्थिक स्थिति पर असर पड़ रहा है. दो वजहें थीं. एक तो फिल्में थियेटरों में नहीं चल रही थीं और दूसरा ओटीटी (OTT) की लोकप्रियता इतनी बढ़ी कि लोग घर बैठे ही मोबाइल पर मनोरंजन के आदी हो गए. शुरुआत में बॉलीवुड के बड़े सितारे और प्रोडक्शन हाउस इन बातों को नकारते रहे कि ये सब बातें थोड़े दिनों की है. बॉलीवुड पर न बायकॉट (Boycott Bollywood) का फर्क पड़ेगा और न दर्शकों की उदासीनता का. उन्हें भरोसा था कि थोड़े दिन में स्थिति बदल जाएगी. दर्शक थियेटरों (Multiplex) में लौटेंगे. परंतु यह इतना आसान नहीं दिख रहा है. खबरें आ रही हैं कि फिल्म निर्माताओं की हालत खस्ता है और दर्शकों की थियेटरों से दूरी ने उन्हें हताश कर दिया है. आइए, इस स्थिति को तीन बातों से समझते हैं...

