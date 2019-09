रिलीज होते ही छाया सुहाना खान की डेब्यू फिल्म का टीजर, Watch Video

Dear all - Here I present for the first time some of the visuals for my upcoming short film ‘The Grey Part of Blue’. The film itself is basically complete but I am not yet sure of the date of release, so stay tuned for that. I want to thank all of you for the continued support this past year, it’s truly been surreal. Until then, I hope you enjoy this little teaser! Love, Theodore Gimeno (Original Music by @olsdavis) #thegreypartofblue

