...इसलिए वायरल हुई हुमा कुरैशी की ये PHOTO, निक जोनास को बुलाया- 'जीजू'

Strong women support each other, Real women support each other. Thank you @priyankachopra and @nickjonas jiju for making our night about Desi Girl Power. @dianapenty @realhinakhan @chopard #livevictoriously @greygoose @fetch_india @pankhurifetch #cannes #2019 #Cannes2019

A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on May 19, 2019 at 4:46am PDT