पंकज त्रिपाठी के बारे में ये क्या बोल गईं जाह्नवी कपूर, 'मैं उनका सम्मान करती हूं लेकिन...'

Fullllly having a winged eyeliner phase Have you guys tried the @nykaabeauty Get Winged! sketch eyeliner? Tell me about your go-to eyeliner looks in the comments below, and get a chance to win goodies from @nykaabeauty @mynykaa #getwinged #nykaabeauty

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Apr 4, 2019 at 10:49pm PDT