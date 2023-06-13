KRK ने किया सनसनी खुलासा, कंगना और रणबीर के रिश्ते का किया पर्दाफाश, आलिया को सुनकर लगेगा झटका
बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) एकमात्र ऐसी अभिनेत्री हैं जो हर विषय पर खुलकर बात करती हैं. उनकी बंबाकी की दुनिया कायल हैं. उन्होंने रणबीर कपूर के बारे में इशारों इशारों में कुछ ऐसा कह दिया था कि आज उस बात को लेकर कमाल आर के खान जसूस बन गए हैं और कुछ चौंकाने वाले खुलासे किए हैं. 

Kangana Ranaut: बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में कंगना रनौत (Kangana Ranaut) एकमात्र ऐसी अभिनेत्री हैं जो हर विषय पर खुलकर बात करती हैं. उनकी बंबाकी की दुनिया कायल हैं. हर मुद्दे पर खुलकर राय रखना उनकी खुबी है. कंगना ने एक बार ऐसे विषय पर बात किया था ऑन कैमरा जिस पर बात करने से एक्ट्रेसज हिचकिचाती हैं. हसीना ने एक इंटरव्यू में सेक्स के उपर बातचीत की थी. उसने एक बार कहा था कि पुरुषों को महिलाओं पर खुद को मजबूर नहीं करना चाहिए और 'नहीं' का मतलब ये नहीं है कि वे रिश्ते बनाने में दिलचस्पी नहीं रखती है, बल्कि वो उस इंसान के साथ रिश्ते बनाने में इंटरेस्टेड नहीं हो. अब केआरके ने कंगना के इस बयान पर दावा करते हुए कहा है कि ये कमेंट रणबीर कपूर के लिए था. केआरके ने बताया कि एक बार रणबीर गलत इरादे से देर रात कंगना के घर पहुंचे थे. 

