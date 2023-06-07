Rafuchakkar Trailer: ठग बनकर छा गए Manish Paul, हर किरदार में कर रहे इम्प्रेस
Rafuchakkar Trailer: ठग बनकर छा गए Manish Paul, हर किरदार में कर रहे इम्प्रेस

Manish Paul Rafuchakkar Web Series:  अब तक मनीष पॉल फिल्मों में सपोर्टिंग किरदार निभाते ही दिखे हैं लेकिन अब वो रफूचक्कर में लीड रोल निभाते दिखेंगे. ट्रेलर देखकर आप उनकी एक्टिंग से इम्प्रेस हुए बिना नहीं रह पाएंगे.

Rafuchakkar Trailer: ठग बनकर छा गए Manish Paul, हर किरदार में कर रहे इम्प्रेस

Rafuchakkar Web Series Trailer: सबसे बड़ा ठग बनकर मनीष पॉल (Manish Paul) ने स्क्रीन पर छाने की तैयारी पूरी कर ली है. उनकी आने वाली वेब सीरीज रफूचक्कर Rafuchakkar) का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है और इसे देखने के बाद आप मनीष की एक्टिंग से इम्प्रेस हुए बिना नहीं रह पाएंगे. इस सीरीज में लीड रोल निभाने वाले मनीष का ये ओटीटी डेब्यू है. जिसमें वो कमाल का काम करते दिखने वाले हैं. अलग अलग किरदारों में मनीष पॉल खूब जच रहे हैं लेकिन ये सफर उनके लिए इतना आसान नहीं था.

