Kafas Release Date: मुंह पर टेप, आंखों में डर और सीने में दफन गहरा राज, इस दिन हटेगा मोना सिंह और शरमन जोशी की 'कफस' से पर्दा
Kafas Release Date: मुंह पर टेप, आंखों में डर और सीने में दफन गहरा राज, इस दिन हटेगा मोना सिंह और शरमन जोशी की 'कफस' से पर्दा

Mona Singh की मचअवेटेड वेब सीरीज 'कफस' की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान हो गया है. ये वेब सीरीज इसी महीने 23 जून को रिलीज होने वाली है. इसमें मोना सिंह के अलावा शरमन जोशी लीड रोल में हैं.

Kafas Release Date: मुंह पर टेप, आंखों में डर और सीने में दफन गहरा राज, इस दिन हटेगा मोना सिंह और शरमन जोशी की 'कफस' से पर्दा

Kafas Release Date: मोना सिंह और शरमन जोशी की मचअवेटेड वेब सीरीज 'कफस' (Kafas) की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान हो गया है. ये सस्पेंस थ्रिलर वेब सीरीज इसी महीने 23 जून को रिलीज हो रही है. इस वेब सीरीज का टीजर पहले ही रिलीज हो चुका है जिसमें मोना और शरमन जोशी (Sharman Joshi) डर के साए में जी रहे हैं और सीने में एक गहरा राज दफन किया है. लेकिन वो चुप इसलिए है क्योंकि उन्होंने चुप रहने के पैसे लिए हैं.

