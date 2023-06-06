Shaktimaan Film: इंटरनेशनल लेवल की होगी मुकेश खन्ना की 'शक्तिमान' फिल्म, खर्च होंगे 200-300 करोड़
Shaktimaan Film: इंटरनेशनल लेवल की होगी मुकेश खन्ना की 'शक्तिमान' फिल्म, खर्च होंगे 200-300 करोड़

Shaktimaan फिल्म को लेकर मुकेश खन्ना ने खुलकर बातचीत की और फिल्म से जुड़ी कई सारी जानकारियां दी. इसके साथ ही कहा कि फिल्म इंटरनेशनल लेवल की होगी. जानिए इस फिल्म की स्टारकास्ट के बारे में.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 06:18 AM IST

Shaktimaan Film: इंटरनेशनल लेवल की होगी मुकेश खन्ना की 'शक्तिमान' फिल्म, खर्च होंगे 200-300 करोड़

Shaktimaan Film: 90 के दशक में मुकेश खन्ना के टीवी सीरियल 'शक्तिमान' (Shaktimaan) से भारत को अपना पहला इंडियन सुपरहीरो मिला था. लेकिन शो ऑफ एयर होने के बाद मुकेश खन्ना (Mukesh Khanna) इस टीवी शो पर फिल्म बना रहे हैं. हालांकि ये फिल्म काफी वक्त से बन रही है. हाल ही में 'शक्तिमान' फिल्म को लेकर मुकेश खन्ना ने खुलकर बातचीत की और फिल्म से जुड़ी कई सारी जानकारियां दी. इसके साथ ही कहा कि फिल्म इंटरनेशनल लेवल की होगी.

