Aaliya Siddiqui Bf: तलाक से पहले ही नवाजुद्दीन की वाइफ आलिया ने किया प्यार का इजहार, इटली के इस शख्स को कर रहीं डेट

Nawazuddin Siddiqui की वाइफ आलिया सिद्दीकी को प्यार हो गया है. आलिया ने इस बात का खुलासा सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो और लंबे चौड़े पोस्ट के साथ किया. आलिया ने कहा कि उनका ये रिश्ता दोस्ती से कहीं ज्यादा है.

 

Aaliya Siddiqui Bf: फेमस एक्टर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) और उनकी वाइफ आलिया का जल्द ही तलाक होने वाला है. लेकिन तलाक होने से पहले आलिया ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने नए प्यार का ऐलान कर दिया है.आलिया इस वक्त इटली के रहने वाले शख्स को डेट कर रही हैं जिसके साथ एक्ट्रेस ने एक सेल्फी शेयर कर अपने प्यार और बॉयफ्रेंड के बारे में खुलासा किया. आलिया का ये पोस्ट देखते ही देखते सुर्खियां बटोर रहा है.

