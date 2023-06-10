Sanjay Leela Bhansali: पांच साल से बनकर तैयार है भंसाली की यह फिल्म, आज तक नहीं हुई रिलीज
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: पांच साल से बनकर तैयार है भंसाली की यह फिल्म, आज तक नहीं हुई रिलीज

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film: संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्में इतनी भव्य होती हैं कि लोग उस भव्यता के लिए ही देखने चले जाते हैं. कहानी और कलाकारों का परफॉरमेंस भव्यता की बात के मुकाबले पीछे छूट जाते हैं. उनकी एक फिल्म का 3डी वर्जन पांच साल से ज्यादा हुए, बनकर तैयार है. लेकिन आज तक रिलीज नहीं हो सका. जानिए किस फिल्म का है यह मामला...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan: ऐसे समय जबकि निर्देशक अनिल शर्मा की गदर-एक प्रेम कथा को थियेटरों में 22 साल बाद रिलीज किया गया है, निर्माता-निर्देशक संजय लीला भंसाली भी सुर्खियों में आ गए हैं. भंसाली ऐसे मेकर हैं, जिनकी फिल्मों का दर्शक इंतजार करते हैं. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि उनकी एक फिल्म पांच साल से ज्यादा समय से 3डी में बनकर तैयार है, मगर आज तक थियेटरों में नहीं आ पाई. जबकि भंसाली ने खुद अपनी होम प्रोडक्शन फिल्म शीरीं फरहाद की तो निकल पड़ी की रिलीज के दौरान अपनी इस 3डी फिल्म की रिलीज की आधिकारिक घोषणा की थी.

