मम्मी को अक्ल नहीं है-जब Sara Ali Khan ने अमृता सिंह को लगा दी डांट, सुनकर हैरान रह गए विक्की कौशल!
Sara Ali Khan at The Kapil Sharma Show: विक्की ने शो पर कहा कि सारा बहुत बड़ी कंजूस हैं और एक बार तो उन्होंने खुद उनको मां से महंगी चीजें खरीदने के कारण झगड़ा करते सुना था. 

Jun 01, 2023

Sara Ali Khan Scolded Amrita Singh: सारा अली खान (Sara Ali Khan) और विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म जरा हटके जरा बचके (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) को प्रमोट करने में बिज़ी हैं. फिल्म 2 जून को रिलीज होने वाली है. इसी सिलसिले में दोनों द कपिल शर्मा शो पर पहुंचे जहां दोनों ने कुछ फैमिली सीक्रेट्स खोले जिसे सुनकर सबकी हंसी छूट गई. 

