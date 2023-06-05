OTT This Week: शाहिद की ब्लडी डैडी से हॉलीवुड की अवतार तक, इस हफ्ते ओटीटी पर ऑडियंस रहेगी फिदा
Bloody Daddy: ओटीटी पर मनोज बाजपेयी की बंदा हिट होने के बाद अब शाहिद कपूर की अग्नि परीक्षा है. शुक्रवार को ब्लडी डैडी रिलीज के लिए तैयार है. शाहिद कपूर की डेब्यू सीरीज फर्जी को आंशिक कामयाबी मिली थी. अब देखना है कि उनकी फिल्म का क्या नतीजा होगा. इस फिल्म के अलावा इस हफ्ते ओटीटी पर कुछ और रोचक कंटेंट भी कतार में है.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

New OTT Films: पिछले हफ्ते असुर 2 (Asur 2), स्कूप (Scoop) और मुंबईकर (Mumbaikar) जैसे कंटेंट ने ओटीटी पर हलचल मचाई.  ओटीटी पर फिल्में और वेब सीरीज समान रूप से आ रही हैं. इस सप्ताह भी कुछ बहुप्रतीक्षित टाइटल आ रहे हैं. जिनमें डायरेक्ट ओटीटी पर होने वाले और थियेटरों में रिलीज हो चुके टाइटल शामिल हैं. यह हफ्ता ओटीटी दर्शकों के लिए रोमांचक होने वाला है क्योंकि शुक्रवार को थियेटरों में कोई उल्लेखनीय फिल्म नहीं आनी है. ऐसे में वीकेंड में ओटीटी का नया कंटेंट लोगों का मनोरंजन करेगा. एक नजर इस कंटेंट पर.

