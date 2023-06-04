Bollywood Actress: सब कहते थे ‘बुरी सास’, आत्मा की शांति के लिए एक्ट्रेस पहुंची मदर टेरेसा के पास
Bollywood Actress: सब कहते थे 'बुरी सास', आत्मा की शांति के लिए एक्ट्रेस पहुंची मदर टेरेसा के पास

Actress Shashikala: बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में अब कैरेक्टर आर्टिस्टों को मजबूत पहचान के लिए कड़ा संघर्ष करना पड़ता है. कोई एक ठोस पहचान नहीं बन पाती. लेकिन 1960 के दशक में शशिकला पर्दे पर बुरी महिला के रूप में बहुत लोकप्रिय थीं. आलम यह था कि उनके लिए खास तौर पर रोल लिखे जाते. पर निजी जीवन में उन्हें आध्यात्मिक शांति की तलाश थी...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

Bollywood Actress: सब कहते थे ‘बुरी सास’, आत्मा की शांति के लिए एक्ट्रेस पहुंची मदर टेरेसा के पास

Actress Shashikala Life: 1960 के दशक में हिंदी फिल्मों की चर्चित एक्ट्रस शशिकला (Shashikala) का जिनका जीवन तमाम तूफानों से भरा था. पिता के दिवालिया होने के बाद चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट के रूप में काम करने वाली शशिकला फिल्मों में अपने समय की सबसे ‘ग्लैमरस बैड’ वुमन (Bad Woman) बनकर उभरी थीं. हालांकि बड़े होकर शुरुआत उन्होंने बतौर कैरेक्टर आर्टिस्ट की थी, लेकिन समय के साथ खुद को बदला और राजश्री प्रोडक्शंस (Rajshree Films) के सर्वेसर्वा निर्माता ताराचंद बड़जात्या की पहली फिल्म आरती (1962) से उन्होंने वैंप के रूप में नई शुरुआत की. इसके बाद पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा क्योंकि कुटिल महिला के किरदार उन्हें लगातार ऑफर होते रहे. कई बार तो उनके लिए खास तौर पर रोल लिखे गए. बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) में यह उनके लिए बड़ी कामयाबी थी.

