Sobhita Dhulipala को मुंह पर बुलाया काली और बदसूरत, फिर कैसे चमकी रातों रात किस्मत ?
Sobhita Dhulipala को मुंह पर बुलाया काली और बदसूरत, फिर कैसे चमकी रातों रात किस्मत ?

शोभिता धूलिपाला ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान अपने करियर में आए उतार चढ़ाव को लेकर बात चीत की जिनमें उन्होंने बताया, कि उनके रंग रुप को लेकर बहुत ताने मारे जाते थे.

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala: शोभिता धूलिपाला (Sobhita Dhulipala) इन दिनों सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं. हाल ही में उनकी सीरीज द नाइट मैनेजर रिलीज हुई थी. जिसे दर्शकों द्वारा खूब पसंद किया गया था अब इस सीरीज का दूसरा पार्ट आने वाला है. शोभिता के साथ आदित्य रॉय कपूर और अनिल कपूर एक साथ नजर आने वाले हैं. इस सीरिज में एक्ट्रेस काफी बोल्ड दिखाई दें रही हैं अपनी उम्र से डबल अनिल कपूर के साथ रोमांस का तड़का लगाते हुए दोनों की जोड़ी काफी हॉट लग रही हैं. एक्ट्रेस ने इंडस्ट्री में एक लंबा सफर तय किया है. उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत बतौर मॉडल की थी, जिसके बाद उन्होंने एक्टिंग की दुनिया में कदम रखा.

