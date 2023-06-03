Ek Din Ek Film: अंधेर नगरी के प्लेटफॉर्म पर रुकी फिल्म में रेलगाड़ी, इसके सफर ने सुनील दत्त को बनाया स्टार
Ek Din Ek Film: अंधेर नगरी के प्लेटफॉर्म पर रुकी फिल्म में रेलगाड़ी, इसके सफर ने सुनील दत्त को बनाया स्टार

Sunil Dutt Film: अगर आप सुनील दत्त के फैन हैं तो उनकी डेब्यू फिल्म रेलवे प्लेटफॉर्म देखनी चाहिए. फिल्म 24 घंटे की एक रोचक कहानी होने के साथ देश-समाज की बात करती है. रेल का सफर अचानक बीच में रुक जाता है और लोगों की भीड़ में तरह-तरह के चेहरे निकल कर आते हैं. कहानी आज भी पुरानी नहीं पड़ी है.

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:16 PM IST

Ek Din Ek Film: अंधेर नगरी के प्लेटफॉर्म पर रुकी फिल्म में रेलगाड़ी, इसके सफर ने सुनील दत्त को बनाया स्टार

Indian Railway: आज की फिल्मों में कहानियों का संकट साफ दिखता है. न राइटर सोचते हैं और न डायरेक्टर. सिनेमा में कहानियों के साथ कल्पनाशीलता यानी इमेजिनेशन भी गायब है. लेकिन हर दौर ऐसा नहीं था. फिल्ममेकर इशारों में बड़ी बात कह जाते है. जिसमें समाज की सचाई से लेकर व्यवस्था पर व्यंग्य तक शामिल होता था. क्या आप जानते हैं कि सुनील दत्त की डेब्यू फिल्म प्लेटफॉर्म में पूरी कहानी अंधेर नगरी नाम की जगह पर कही गई! अंधेरी नगरी, जहां हर तरफ अंधेर है. न्याय नहीं है. पैसे का बोलबाता है, गरीब की सुनवाई नहीं है. हालांकि यह फिल्म बहुत बड़ी हिट तो नहीं हुई, लेकिन इसमें सुनील दत्त का टैलेंट सामने आया और उन्हें आगे लगातार काम मिलता रहा. वह स्टार बन गए.

