Tamannaah Bhatia ने विजय वर्मा संग अपने रिलेशनशिप को कंफर्म कर दिया है. एक्ट्रेस ने अपने रिलेशशिप पर मुहर इंटरव्यू में लगाई. एक्ट्रेस ने कहा कि वो मेरा हैप्पी प्लेस है. खास बात है कि तमन्ना और उनके बॉयफ्रेंड विजय वर्मा जल्द ही वेब सीरीज में साथ नजर आने वाले हैं.

Jun 13, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia Confirms Dating: अफेयर की खबरों के बीच तमन्ना भाटिया ने कंफर्म किया रिलेशनशिप, बोलीं- विजय मेरा हैप्पी प्लेस है

Tamannaah Bhatia Confirms Dating: बीते कई दिनों से ऐसी खबरें आ रही थी कि तमन्ना भाटिया (Tamannaah Bhatia) मशहूर एक्टर विजय वर्मा को डेट कर रही हैं. अब एक्ट्रेस ने उन खबरों को सही साबित कर दिया है. तमन्ना ने विजय वर्मा संग अपने रिश्ते का ऐलान इंटरव्यू में किया. इसके साथ ही विजय के लिए ऐसी बात कह दी कि उनका ये बयान मिनटों में वायरल हो गया. खास बात है कि तमन्ना और उनके बॉयफ्रेंड विजय वर्मा जल्द ही वेब सीरीज में साथ नजर आने वाले हैं.

