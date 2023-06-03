Uofri Javed: पहले हंसते थे सब, फैशन इंडस्ट्री की नजर में आज ये है उर्फी जावेद की हैसियत...
topStories1hindi1723409
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Uofri Javed: पहले हंसते थे सब, फैशन इंडस्ट्री की नजर में आज ये है उर्फी जावेद की हैसियत...

Uofri Javed Video: उर्फी जावेद के वीडियो रिकॉर्ड तोड़ नंबरों में देखे जाते हैं। उन पर फैशन के नाम पर नग्नता को बढ़ावा देने का आरोप लगता है। कई सेलेब्रिटी उनके साथ पंगा ले चुके हैं। लेकिन इन सबके बावजूद लखनऊ की उर्फी ने अपनी जिद से फैशन इंडस्ट्री में मुकाम बना लिया है। कभी उन पर हंसने वाले आज...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

Uofri Javed: पहले हंसते थे सब, फैशन इंडस्ट्री की नजर में आज ये है उर्फी जावेद की हैसियत...

Uofri Javed Fashion: उर्फी जावेद को आज बड़े सितारों से लेकर तमाम सेलेब्रिटी जानते हैं. चाहे बात फिल्मों की हो या फिर फैशन इंडस्ट्री की. आज स्थिति यह है कि लोग उन पर हंसें या उनकी परवाह न करें, उर्फी जावेद को फर्क नहीं पड़ता, वह अपनी जगह बना चुकी हैं. खास बात यह कि वह खुद ऐसा मानें या न मानें, फैशन इंडस्ट्री के लोग इस सच को स्वीकार कर चुके हैं. उर्फी को लोगों ने सबसे पहले बिग बॉस में देखा था और तब कोई नहीं जानता था कि लखनऊ से आई यह लड़की इतनी तेजी से लोगों के बीच अपनी पुख्ता पहचान बना लेगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे