इस एक्टर की वजह से सिंगल हैं कृति सेनन, बर्थडे पर खुला बड़ा राज!

Happppyyyy Birthday To Most Adorable..Amazing..Talented.. Hardworking..Caring..Cutest Brooiiooo @kritisanon In the whole wide world!! Have the Most Most Amazing Year!! Be the way you are always!! Love you loadsss!! See you in 2 Days and then we have to Celebrate!!

A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun) on Jul 26, 2019 at 11:23pm PDT