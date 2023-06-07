विक्की कौशल का खुलासा, वीकली मीटिंग में घर का हिसाब-किताब देखती हैं Katrina Kaif, हर खर्चे पर होती है नजर
विक्की कौशल का खुलासा, वीकली मीटिंग में घर का हिसाब-किताब देखती हैं Katrina Kaif, हर खर्चे पर होती है नजर

Katrina Kaif holds budget meetings in Home: हाल ही में विक्की ने बताया कि किस तरह वो कटरीना कैफ के साथ अपनी शादीशुदा लाइफ में रच बस चुके हैं. विक्की ने एक दिलचस्प खुलासा भी किया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Bonding: विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) इन दिनों अपनी लेटेस्ट फिल्म जरा हटके जरा बचके (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) की रिलीज के चलते सुर्ख़ियों में हैं. हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में विक्की ने बताया कि किस तरह वो कटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) के साथ अपनी शादीशुदा लाइफ में रच बस चुके हैं. विक्की ने एक दिलचस्प खुलासा भी किया और कहा कि कटरीना घर में वीकली बजट मीटिंग रखती हैं.

