विक्की कौशल को इस फिल्म ने दिलाई आजादी, बोले- 'खुद को कर दिया दुनिया को समर्पित'

This picture was taken by @khamkhaphotoartist just moments before we took the very first shot of our Film... I can feel that same funny, nervous excitement today as well. Our film is yours now. Praying that you’ll enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it. #Manmarziyaan out in cinemas near you!

