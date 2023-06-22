Zihaal E Miskin: गीत के बीच में ही उछलकर गाने लगा यह ऐक्टर; लेकिन किसी ने नहीं रोका, सबने कहा- वाह!
Lata Mangeshkar Song: लता मंगेशकर और शब्बीर कुमार द्वारा फिल्म गुलामी (1985) में गाया गीत जिहाल-ए-मिस्कीं एक बार फिर चर्चा में है. इस सदाबहार गाने को नई पीढ़ी के संगीतकार-गायकों ने तैयार किया है. लेकिन गाने की एक और खासियत है, जो आपको पर्दे पर नजर आती है. जानिए...

 

 

Shreya Ghoshal-Vishal Mishra: हिंदी सिनेमा का इतिहास इसके गीतों के बगैर कभी पूरा नहीं हो सकता. इसके गानों में जितनी रचनात्मकता देखने को मिलती है, वैसा दूसरा उदाहरण दुनिया में शायद कहीं और न मिले. निर्देशकों ने भी गानों को फिल्मों में जबर्दस्त क्रिएटिविटी दिखाई है. पुराने गानों के क्रेज का ये आलम है कि आज भी उन्हें खूब रीमिक्स (Remix) और रीक्रिएट किया जा रहा है. इन दिनों 1985 में आई फिल्म गुलामी (Ghulami, 1985) का गाना जिहाल-ए-मिस्कीं (Zihaale-E-Miskin) एक बार फिर चर्चा में है क्योंकि इसका नया वर्जन आया है, जिसे श्रेया घोषाल (Shreya Ghoshal) और विशाल मिश्रा (Vishal Mishra) ने गाया है.

