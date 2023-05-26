Nora Fatehi IIFA Look: किसी ने कहा जलपरी किसी ने हुस्नपरी का दिया खिताब, लाल लिबास में खूब चमकीं नोरा
Nora Fatehi IIFA Look: किसी ने कहा जलपरी किसी ने हुस्नपरी का दिया खिताब, लाल लिबास में खूब चमकीं नोरा

Nora Fatehi IIFA 2023: नोरा फतेही इन दिनों आईफा में हुस्न के जलवे खूब बिखेर रही हैं. प्रेस मीट के बाद अब हसीना आईफा 2023 के रेड कार्पेट पर बिजलिया गिराने पहुंचीं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Nora Fatehi IIFA Look: किसी ने कहा जलपरी किसी ने हुस्नपरी का दिया खिताब, लाल लिबास में खूब चमकीं नोरा

Nora Fatehi Video: दुबई में इस वक्त आईफा 2023 (IIFA 2023) की धूम है. सलमान खान (Salman Khan), अभिषेक बच्चन (Abhishek Bachchan) से लेकर विक्की कौशल (Vicky Kaushal) तक तमाम सितारे इस वक्त आईफा के लिए दुबई में हैं इस बीच नोरा फतेही (Nora Fatehi) भी अपने स्टाइल को लेकर खूब तारीफ बंटोर रही हैं. अब वो लाल परी बनकर आईफा के रेड कार्पेट पर पहुंचीं तो चर्चे तो होने लाजिमी ही थे. हसीना ने सबसे अलग और अनूठे अंदाज से पूरी लाइमलाइट चुरा ली. 

